Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 5:38 am

By: News On 6

The probable case of Monkeypox that was reported in the state by the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Friday has been confirmed by the CDC.

According to the OSDH, the infected individual, who lives in central Oklahoma, caught it in another country and tested positive back home.

Oklahoma is the 18th U.S. state with a confirmed case.