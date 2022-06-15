USA Wrestling Brings Junior National Duals, 14U Girls National Duals To Tulsa

Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 6:02 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa is preparing to host the USA Wrestling Junior Nationals and 14U Girls National Duals for the second consecutive year.

USA Wrestling says this is the largest-ever USA Wrestling Junior National Duals.

The event will be hosted at the Cox Business Convention Center from June 14th through the 18th.

USA Wrestling says the event showcases the nation's top high school-aged boys and girls, along with 14 and under girls.

According to USA Wrestling, the event will also take place in Tulsa in 2023, which the organization says is expected to bring a nearly $2.5 million economic impact to Tulsa.