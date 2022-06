Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 6:06 am

By: News On 6

Hundreds of Ford and Shelby Mustangs will roll into Green Country starting on Wednesday.

Early registration begins on Wednesday for the "48th Annual Mid America Ford and Shelby Nationals."

The events begin Thursday as drivers will race their mustangs around the "Hallett Motor Racing Circuit."

News On 6's own Lori Fullbright will then lead the convoy of mustangs from 71st and Lewis to the blue dome district in downtown in a Shelby GT 500.

More than 600 drivers participated in last year's event.