Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 6:10 am

By: News On 6

Crews are responding to a water line break in Tulsa along 31st Street, just east of Riverside, on Wednesday morning.

According to the city's Water Break Board, a 12-inch water pipe will need to be repaired.

Crews have closed a portion of 31st Street, east of Riverside, while they work to repair the break.

Currently, it is unclear how long repairs are expected to take.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.