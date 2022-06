Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 8:32 am

By: News On 6

The western way of life is alive and well in Osage County as Ben Johnson Days kicks off in Pawhuska.

The five-day event will feature a WRCA Ranch rodeo, art show, trade show and concert.

Event organizer Cody Garnett joined the 6 In The Morning team on Wednesday to talk about what attendees can expect.