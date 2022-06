Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 10:20 am

By: News On 6

Many Tulsa city officials will be closed Monday for the federal Juneteenth holiday.

City Hall, the Municipal Court, and other city facilities will be closed. That includes Tulsa Animal Welfare and the city's mulch site.

But trash and recycling pickups won't be affected.

Tulsa Transit will provide scaled-back service as they do on Saturdays.

The Tulsa Zoo, Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will all be open.