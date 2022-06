Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 12:21 pm

By: News On 6, David Prock

A man is dead after an ATV crash on W 20th St N near Muskogee, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 70-year-old Jimmy Dale Rosson was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Troopers say Rosson was driving west with 34-year-old Cody Swinford in the passenger seat when they ran off the road and were thrown from the ATV.

Swinford was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for minor injuries, said OHP.