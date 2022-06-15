Cooking Corner: Santa Fe Shrimp Salad

Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 2:34 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

On Wednesday at noon, Chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center shared how to make Santa Fe Shrimp Salad.

Santa Fe Shrimp Salad

Dressing

1 bunch Green onions; chopped

½ cup Fresh Cilantro; chopped

½ cup Fresh lime juice

1 cup Pomace Olive oil

¼ cup Sugar

¼ cup Jalapeno chili; seeded & chopped

1 ea Avocado, mashed

1 teas Salt

Salad

1 cup Frozen Corn; thawed

½ cup Black Beans; rinsed

1 med Zucchini; diced

1 Avocado; peeled, diced

1 large Red Bell Pepper; diced

½ c Red Onion; diced

1 lb Cooked Shrimp; peeled,

Romaine Lettuce

Method:

Blend dressing ingredients in blender or food processor until smooth. Cook shrimp after peeling and deveining in boiling water for a few minutes or until just done; Combine corn, black beans, zucchini, avocado, red pepper and red onion in large bowl. Add shrimp to salad. Toss salad with dressing. Arrange salad on plates or in a large dish. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and lime wedges.

Bon Appétit,

Chef Devin Levine CEC