Cooking Corner: Santa Fe Shrimp Salad


Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 2:34 pm
By: News On 6


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

On Wednesday at noon, Chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center shared how to make Santa Fe Shrimp Salad.

Santa Fe Shrimp Salad

Dressing

1 bunch                Green onions; chopped

½ cup                  Fresh Cilantro; chopped

½ cup                  Fresh lime juice

1 cup                   Pomace Olive oil

¼ cup                  Sugar

¼ cup                  Jalapeno chili; seeded & chopped

1 ea                       Avocado, mashed

1 teas                    Salt

Salad

1  cup                   Frozen Corn; thawed

½ cup                 Black Beans; rinsed

1 med                   Zucchini; diced

1                           Avocado; peeled, diced

1 large                  Red Bell Pepper; diced

½ c                     Red Onion; diced

1 lb                      Cooked Shrimp; peeled,

Romaine Lettuce

Method:

Blend dressing ingredients in blender or food processor until smooth. Cook shrimp after peeling and deveining in boiling water for a few minutes or until just done; Combine corn, black beans, zucchini, avocado, red pepper and red onion in large bowl. Add shrimp to salad. Toss salad with dressing. Arrange salad on plates or in a large dish. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and lime wedges.

Bon Appétit,

Chef Devin Levine CEC