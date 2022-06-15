Cooking Corner: Santa Fe Shrimp Salad

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.
On Wednesday at noon, Chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center shared how to make Santa Fe Shrimp Salad.
Blend dressing ingredients in blender or food processor until smooth. Cook shrimp after peeling and deveining in boiling water for a few minutes or until just done; Combine corn, black beans, zucchini, avocado, red pepper and red onion in large bowl. Add shrimp to salad. Toss salad with dressing. Arrange salad on plates or in a large dish. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and lime wedges.
Bon Appétit,
Chef Devin Levine CEC