Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 5:30 pm

By: News On 6

Habitat For Humanity Receives $13 Million For North Tulsa Housing

Green Country Habitat for Humanity received a big donation on Wednesday.

Three Tulsa foundations have pledged $13.5 million to support construction of new homes on the north side of Tulsa.

