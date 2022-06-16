×
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 15)
Thursday, June 16th 2022, 3:02 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 15)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 15)
Top Headlines
Cyclists Call For Safety Improvements After Injury Crashes At Tulsa Tough
Kristen Weaver
Some cyclists said changes need to be made to future Tulsa Tough events after crashes during last weekend's race resulted in several serious injuries.
Dept. Of Corrections Report Finds Declining Inmate Population, Money Reinvested Into Agency
Augusta McDonnell
Lawmakers questioned the head of the department of corrections after a new LOFT report raised questions about budgets and staffing in Oklahoma’s jails.
Muskogee City Leaders Work To Help Residents Deal With Trauma
Johnny Resendiz
Muskogee city leaders want to help people learn how to heal from trauma.
AP Interview: Biden Says A Recession Is ‘Not Inevitable’
Associated Press
President Joe Biden said Thursday the American people are “really, really down” after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are slamming family budgets. But he stressed that a recession was “not inevitable” and held out hope of giving the country a greater sense of confidence.
Some Utilities Asking People To Conserve Energy Amid Ongoing Heat
Emory Bryan
The power transmission company for nine Oklahoma electric co-ops is encouraging people to conserve while they work to repair some disabled generation equipment.
Gov. Kevin Stitt Discusses Abortion, Gun Control, Swadley's Investigation
News 9
In an interview with News 9, Gov. Kevin Stitt was live in the studio with News 9’s Storme Jones, Robin Marsh, and Lacie Lowry to discuss many issues affecting the state of Oklahoma.
View More Stories