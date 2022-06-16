Tulsa Police Investigate Deadly Hit & Run Crash

Thursday, June 16th 2022, 5:11 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was killed in an overnight hit-and-run crash on Thursday.

Police say it happened just after 11 p.m. along a rural road between Catoosa and Broken Arrow near 11th Street and 193rd East Avenue.

Officers on scene said they found a man dead on the side of the road, but didn't know if he had been walking or sitting on the side of the road at the time of the crash.

Traffic Investigators were called to the scene the collect any evidence that could help officers find the driver responsible.

Police say they also interviewed people who either saw the crash or drove up right after, hoping to piece together what happened.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver of the SUV is asked to call crime stoppers at (918)-596-COPS.