Child Abuse Network Breaks Ground on New Facility

Thursday, June 16th 2022, 4:05 pm

The Child Abuse Network is building a new $10 million dollar facility to help children in need.

Organizers say the building you can see at 29th and Sheridan won't look anything like it does now once they complete the renovation. Leaders say this facility is needed more now than ever. Child Abuse Network CEO Maura Guten said with this new larger building they will be able to tackle the increasing caseload of children who are victims of abuse.

“Oklahoma is number one in adverse childhood experiences and abuse,” Guten said. “More kids in the state of Oklahoma endure more trauma than anyone else.”

“That center was built in 1992 to see 20 kids a week and we routinely see 40-60 kids a week, it’s never been big enough,” Guten said.

The Tulsa Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart tells us the stress of the pandemic has put too many children in dangerous situations, and this new facility will help manage those cases.

“We all know what we've gone through the last two years, just imagine how that has been exacerbated in families under duress and children with no resources and no place to turn,” Dart said.

The plans show the expansion will mean the 35,000-square-foot building will have space for more than double the doctors, rooms, and resources that are available now.

“We are going to do a full-scale renovation, it will look nothing like this building,” Guten said.

Guten said the construction is expected to be completed as soon as next spring. If you suspect a child is a victim of abuse, you can call the Oklahoma Abuse Hotline at 1-800-522-3511.