Some Utilities Asking People To Conserve Energy Amid Ongoing Heat

Thursday, June 16th 2022

The power transmission company for nine Oklahoma electric co-ops is encouraging people to conserve while they work to repair some disabled generation equipment.

Hot, sunny weather has increased demand for electricity while their capacity to create and deliver it has been congested.

“We have a couple of generation units with unplanned outages” said Tim McCracken with KAMO Power. “Those will be coming back online shortly, and there are some transmission constraints impacting our ability to bring in power from our neighbors right now.”

KAMO power is part of a power grid based in Springfield, Missouri. They deliver power to nine co-ops that serve the northeast quadrant of Oklahoma, surrounding, but not including Tulsa.

They're asking members to turn up air conditioning thermostats, and delay using large appliances until after 8 p.m.

The power company said the current issues are because of unusually early heat and does not reflect a long-term problem.

KAMO has plans to add new natural gas and solar generating capacity soon - and spokesman Tim McCracken believes their grid is going to be reliable this summer.

“In fact, we're asking people only to conserve today and tomorrow and we think by the weekend, that won't be necessary anymore” said McCracken.

The Southwest Power Pool that operates the grid for middle America reported high usage but normal operations Thursday, while AEP-PSO that serves also said while they are testing their systems that turn up homes thermostats during peaks - it's just a test and not because they're short on power.

Conservation tips from GRDA:

Where possible, move your thermostat up a few degrees. Moving from 72 degrees to 76 or even 77 degrees on high heat days can make a significant difference in energy demands. Explore every opportunity to add home and business insulation as an investment in year-round savings on home and business energy bills. Windows and doors that are poorly caulked or properly sealed, allow expensive refrigerated air (or heat in the winter) to be released from the home and business. Unplug unused small appliances and reduce lighting where possible. Curtains, shades, and blinds can also significantly reduce the impact of direct sunlight heating the interior of homes and businesses.

