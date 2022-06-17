×
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 16)
Friday, June 17th 2022, 3:55 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 16)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 16)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 16)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 16)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 16)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 16)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 16)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 16)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 16)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 16)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 16)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 16)
Top Headlines
"Hero" At Alabama Church Shooting Subdued Gunman, Police Say; Death Toll Rises To 3
CBS News
A "hero" attending a potluck dinner subdued the gunman who opened fire inside an Alabama church Thursday, killing three members, police said.
MMIW Indian Capital Searching For Missing Okmulgee Area Woman
News 9
Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Indian Capital is asking for the public's help locating 40-year-old Maritha Ann Armstrong.
Vince McMahon Will Step Down During WWE Misconduct Probe
Associated Press
Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE during an an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the longtime leader and public face of the organization.
Revlon, Beauty Icon In Crowded Market, Files For Bankruptcy
Associated Press
Revlon, a cosmetics maker that broke racial barriers and dictated beauty trends for much of the last century, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
China Launches High-Tech Aircraft Carrier In Naval Milestone
Associated Press
Beijing launched a new-generation aircraft carrier Friday, the first such ship to be both designed and built in China, in a milestone as it seeks to extend the range and power of its navy.
Israeli Troops Kill 3 Palestinians In West Bank Gunbattle
Associated Press
Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians and wounded at least eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
