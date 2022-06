Friday, June 17th 2022, 4:32 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Hunters Donate Meat To Those In Need For 'Hunters Against Hunger' Program

Hunters are helping Oklahomans in need by donating meat from their harvests.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says hunters donated nearly 32,000 Lbs. of venison to food pantries last deer season.

The department says Oklahoma consistently ranks as one of the hungriest states and venison is a locally-sourced, healthy option for families.

Since 2002, hunters have donated more than 700,000 Lbs. of deer meat through its "Hunters Against Hunger" program.