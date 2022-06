Friday, June 17th 2022, 5:05 am

By: News On 6

'Unmute Oklahoma' Creates Petition To Repeal Closed Primaries In The State

The Oklahoma primary election is coming up on June 28th, and one organization is fighting for open primaries.

Currently, Oklahoma has closed primaries, meaning people can only vote within their registered party. Those registered as "Independent" can only vote if one of the parties allows it.

"Unmute Oklahoma" has created a petition to repeal closed primaries in Oklahoma.

Click Here for more information or to sign the petition.