Friday, June 17th 2022, 5:10 am

By: News On 6

Sand Springs Voters To Decide On Bond Issue For New Animal Shelter

Voters in Sand Springs will decide on four propositions in a bond proposal for the upcoming election.

One of the propositions is for a new animal welfare facility.

Tracy Arvidson, Animal Welfare Coordinator for the City of Sand Springs, says they currently have 70 cats, but can only comfortably fit 45.

Arvidson says they have 19 kennels and 30 dogs.

If the proposition passes, the animals could get a new facility with up to 50 kennels.