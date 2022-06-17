H.E. Bailey Turnpike To Move To Plate Pay System

Another Oklahoma turnpike will soon be going cashless.
The H.E. Bailey Turnpike, between Oklahoma City and Texas, will move to Plate Pay starting Tuesday, June 21.
With Plate Pay, a camera will take a picture of your license plate and send you a bill. For drivers with a PikePass, nothing will change.
The transition will happen in three phases, with interchanges getting rid of toll booths over the next six weeks.
