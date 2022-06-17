Friday, June 17th 2022, 5:19 am

By: News On 6

Funeral Service To Take Place For Freedom Hill Fire Department Chief Kevin Smythe

On Friday morning, the Freedom Hill Fire Department's longtime chief will be laid to rest.

Chief Kevin Smythe passed away this week after a battle with cancer.

Chief Smyth was with the fire department for 41 years and led his crew while battling the historic Mannford Wildfires 10 years ago.

Chief Smythe's funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday morning at the Freedom Hill Baptist Church.

A procession to Floral Haven Cemetery go through Mannford around 11:45 a.m.

Folks are invited to line the street to pay their respects.