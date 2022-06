Friday, June 17th 2022, 7:37 am

By: News On 6

U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves To Be Featured In New Mural In Muskogee

A new mural in Muskogee will be dedicated to legendary old west lawman Bass Reeves.

The mural is being painted on the wall of the Three Rivers Museum, across from Depot Green.

Bass Reeves was born a slave, and became a deputy U.S. Marshal in Indian territory.

Reeves is credited with more than 3,000 arrests, and is considered by many as the most influential law enforcement officer from the old west.

When Oklahoma became a state, reeves ended his career as a Muskogee police officer.