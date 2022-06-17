Friday, June 17th 2022, 8:11 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Attacking Daughter, Trying To Set Her On Fire

Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of attacking her 30-year-old daughter and trying to set her on fire.

Police say Carissa Coburn allegedly cut her daughter with a pocket knife on her forehead, eye and on the top of her head. According to police, Coburn also bit and threatened to kill her daughter.

Officers say Coburn then poured lighter fluid on her daughter's face and hair and then tried to set her on fire.

The victim told police she went to her mom's apartment to talk to her, but says her mom lost her temper.

Police say this is Coburn's third reported domestic assault and battery case against her daughter.

Coburn was also arrested back in 2016 for stabbing her husband and then setting his clothes on fire.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for he latest updates.