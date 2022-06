Friday, June 17th 2022, 8:15 am

By: News On 6

This year's Tulsa Juneteenth festival has already started on Greenwood Avenue and the fun continues on Friday and Saturday with all kinds of events for everyone.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

News on 6's Kristen Weaver was live on Friday morning at the festival with a look at what's planned.