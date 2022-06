Friday, June 17th 2022, 4:07 pm

By: News On 6

A former Tulsa Police officer charged with raping a woman while on duty appeared in court for the first time Friday. Deangelo Reyes appeared before a judge at the Tulsa County Courthouse for his arraignment, where he entered a plea of not guilty. News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter has details from the courthouse.

Previous Story: Tulsa Officer Used Fear To Force Woman To Have Sex, Investigators Say