Saturday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, June 17th 2022, 10:23 pm
By:
Travis Meyer
Saturday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Saturday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Saturday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Friday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Friday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Friday and the weekend ahead.
Friday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Friday and the weekend ahead.
Friday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Morning Forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Friday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Morning Forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Friday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Friday and the weekend ahead.
Friday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Morning Forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Friday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Top Headlines
Woman's Body Found In Arkansas River Near Coweta, Authorities Investigating
Grant Stephens
Investigators are working to identify a woman's body found just south of Coweta on Friday afternoon.
Orchestra Of All Ages Shares Classical Music With Tulsa
News On 6
A Tulsa orchestra featuring musicians of all ages is on a mission to share classical music with everyone.
Second Person Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Taft Memorial Day Festival
Emory Bryan
Authorities arrested a second suspect in the mass shooting in Taft, and have charged two other men who are still being sought.
Sooners Hold On, Down Aggies 13-8 In First MCWS Game
Nate Kotisso
The red-hot Sooners brought out the bats early and often in their Men’s College World Series opener.
Vietnam War Veterans From Same Army Brigade Visit Tulsa For 26th Reunion
Amy Slanchik
A group of 85 Vietnam War veterans who served side-by-side in the same Army brigade are in Tulsa this weekend for a reunion.
Bill To Increase Security For Supreme Court Justices Heads To President's Desk
Alex Cameron
The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation Tuesday to increase security for Supreme Court justices and their families, weeks after the measure gained easy passage in the Senate.
