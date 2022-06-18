×
Special Feature: Visit Our 'Summer Adventures' Page
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@6PM
LIVE
NOW
95°
Feels like 105°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 17)
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, June 18th 2022, 7:24 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 18)
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for June 17, 2022 now.
More Like This
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for June 18, 2022 now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for June 18, 2022 now.
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 18)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 18)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 18)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 18)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 17)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for June 18, 2022 now.
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 18)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 18)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 17)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 17)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 As Crypto Selloff Quickens
Associated Press
Bitcoin fell below the psychologically important threshold of $20,000 on Saturday for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening.
In Ukraine, Funeral For Activist Killed And Mourned In War
Associated Press
Poppies, the blood-red flowers that cover the battlefields of Europe’s two world wars, were lain in mourning Saturday on the coffin of yet another dead soldier, this one killed in yet another European war, in Ukraine.
As More Wildfires Loom, Concern Grows About The Health Of Those Who Fight Them
CBS News
As wildfires grow in size, frequency and intensity, officials are looking for new ways to fight back. But there's also a new focus on the mental and physical health of those who dedicate their lives to fighting the deadly blazes.
US Opens COVID Vaccine To Little Kids, Shots Begin Next Week
Associated Press
The U.S. on Saturday opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The shots will become available next week, expanding the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 6 months.
Floods In India, Bangladesh Leave Millions Homeless, 18 Dead
Associated Press
Army troops were called in to rescue thousands of people stranded by massive floods that have ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday.
Yellowstone Flooding Rebuild Could Take Years, Cost Billions
Associated Press
Created in 1872 as the United States was recovering from the Civil War, Yellowstone was the first of the national parks that came to be referred to as America’s best idea. Now, the home to gushing geysers, thundering waterfalls and some of the country’s most plentiful and diverse wildlife is facing its biggest challenge in decades.
View More Stories