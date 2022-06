Saturday, June 18th 2022, 12:55 pm

By: News On 6

A new suspension bridge that opened in the country of Georgia is attracting tourists from all over the world.

The bridge is above the floor of the Dashbashi Canyon and is nearly 800 feet long and sits about 650 feet above the ground.

A diamond structure at the center of the bridge doubles as a viewing platform and a café.

Fearless visitors can even take a ride on a bicycle zipline that runs parallel to the bridge.

Construction of the bridge took about two and a half years and cost $40 million.