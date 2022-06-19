Broken Arrow Police Host Block Party To Connect With Community

Saturday, June 18th 2022, 9:41 pm

The Broken Arrow Police Department hosts a block party to help bring neighbors in Camino Villa Park together and introduce them to officers who serve their community.

People from across Broken Arrow came to Camino Villa to spend time with their neighbors and enjoy the sunny day.

“We saw it on Facebook, and we always like to support the community and any time there is a community block party, we want to go have some fun,” said Taylor Woodson, who lives in Broken Arrow.

Police say their goal was to connect people with the officers who serve their area.

“To have the neighborhood out here alongside our department, having those real conversations, is great, that’s what it’s all about,” said Ethan Hutchins, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the City of Broken Arrow.

Officers say they also hope the block party gives neighbors the chance to spend time with one another.

“The safest thing you can do is watch out for each other,” said Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill. “We’ll be there when you call us, but neighbor watching over neighbor is how you have a safe neighborhood.”

Berryhill adds that reducing crime in one area will help reduce crime in other areas of Broken Arrow.

“One thing we know for a fact is that crime does not restrict itself to one neighborhood,” said Berryhill. “If this neighborhood isn’t safe, the neighborhood next door is not going to be safe. And so it’s really important for us to have these events so residents can trust us.”

Camino Villa Residents say they are grateful for events like the one today.

"That makes it to where you're not scared of the neighborhood,” said Keith Costigan, who has lived in Camino Villa for 27 years. “And the more people that reach out neighbor to neighbor, you're going to feel more comfortable and safe in your own neighborhood. So, I really appreciate these people.

Officers say they are planning other outreach initiatives like the one today in other neighborhoods in Broken Arrow.