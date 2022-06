Saturday, June 18th 2022, 7:33 pm

By: News On 6

Artists are creating original pieces over at Cabin Boys Brewery for Drawing Rally 2022.

The event is sponsored by Philbrook and lets visitors watch artists make drawings in real-time.

Twenty artists at a time work in 90-minute rounds.

Admission is free but art will be available for purchase.

The event runs until 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.