1 Dead Following Shooting At West Tulsa Gas Station, Suspect In Custody

Sunday, June 19th 2022, 9:07 am

By: News On 6

Authorities are investigating after a person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a west Tulsa gas station.

The shooting happened at a QuikTrip near North Gilcrease Museum Road and Sand Springs Expressway.

EMSA and the Tulsa Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect called officers to a separate location and he turned himself in.

Officers found the weapon inside the suspect's car.

The suspect and witnesses have been taken in for questioning.

The gas station will be closed for the remainder of the day.

This is a developing story.



