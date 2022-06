Sunday, June 19th 2022, 10:50 am

By: CBS News

Corgi owners from all around traveled to San Francisco yesterday for Corgi Con.

This was the first event of its kind in three years after COVID-19 put the festivities on hold.

Hundreds of four-legged friends took to Ocean Beach for races, costumes, group photos and corgi mingling.

Since the inaugural Corgi Con in 2014, the dogs and their owners have gathered out west every July and October.