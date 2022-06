Sunday, June 19th 2022, 7:57 pm

By: News On 6

New Oklahoma PBR Team Places 4th In National Competition

Oklahoma has made national headlines in the world of professional bull riding.

In a new league of eight bull-riding teams around the country, Austin Gamblers from the "Oklahoma Freedom" placed fourth!

The inaugural preseason event took place in North Dakota.

When the PBR preseason continues later this month, Oklahoma Freedom will go head-to-head against the Carolina

Cowboys and Arizona Ridge Riders.