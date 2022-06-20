Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing Car, Search For 2 Others Involved

Monday, June 20th 2022, 5:10 am

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Police Department says its helicopter helped officers catch a woman who was with a group of people trying to break into cars near 81st and Harvard on Monday morning. Officer say two other people involved got away.

According to police, a neighbor called 911 after seeing three people pulling on door handles in the neighborhood.

Officers say when they arrived, they found the three suspects inside of a stolen car and then they all ran.

Officers say the car the three suspects were in had just been stolen a couple of blocks down the road.

Police say when the call went out, the police helicopter was in the area and helped police spot one of the suspects hiding in some bushes.

According to police, the woman who was found admitted that they stole the car and were trying to find unlocked cars and told police they saw the helicopter and police lights and panicked, so they bailed out.

Police say the area is turning into a hot spot for similar crimes.

"The victim of the auto theft did say the last couple of years they've had a lot more issues down this way. I would probably agree with that. We've kind of noticed a trend of these property crimes coming further and further south," said TPD Sgt. Emily Michie.

Police say the suspect they arrested had a gun and bullets in her pocket.

Police say the victim of the stolen car left their keys inside the vehicle.





