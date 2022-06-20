Monday, June 20th 2022, 5:16 pm

By: News On 6

News On 6 & NonDoc Host GOP Debate For Second Congressional District

We are now eight days away from primary elections here in Oklahoma.

News On 6's Jonathan Cooper will be co-moderating a GOP debate for the Second Congressional District.

More than a dozen people are hoping to win the seat vacated by Markwayne Mullin, who is running for Jim Inhofe's Senate seat.

News On 6 is partnering with NonDoc Media to host this debate.

It is a crowded field of Republicans hoping to win the GOP nomination for Congressional District 2.

Fourteen Republicans have filed to run and nine have agreed to debate Monday evening at 5:30 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Oklahoma's second congressional district covers most of eastern Oklahoma, which is most impacted by the Supreme Court's ruling on tribal jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court's McGirt ruling has raised several legal questions and has become a political topic for people on both sides of the issue.

That will be a big topic at tonight's debate, as well as other issues affecting Oklahomans.

You can watch the stream tonight on the News On 6 website and Facebook page.

The winner of the Republican primary will go on to face Democrat Naomi Andrews and Independent Ben Robinson in the November 8th general election.