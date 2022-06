Monday, June 20th 2022, 1:03 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police said officers arrested a woman that they say was driving under the influence with an 8-year-old in the car.

Investigators said Destiny Hufford was involved in 2 hit-and-run crashed Saturday night and failed to pass a field sobriety test.

Officers said she later assaulted and fought with them.