Cooking Corner: Strawberry Lemonade Poke Cake

Monday, June 20th 2022, 1:11 pm

By: News On 6

Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen

Natalie Mikles from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition joined the News On 6 at noon show on Tuesday to make a Strawberry Lemonade Poke Cake.

Description: This cake is so easy and delicious. It's light, fluffy and super easy to throw together. You can change up the Southern Roots Sisters jam flavor or even the cake flavor, using yellow cake, white cake, strawberry cake or even angel food.

Ingredients:

1 box lemon cake mix

3 Hansen’s Eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup Braum’s Milk

1 jar Southern Roots Sisters Strawberry Lemonade Jam

1/2 cup chopped strawberries

1 container Cool Whip whipped topping

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix lemon cake mix, eggs, vegetable oil and milk in mixer on medium speed for 3 minutes. Pour ingredients into 9-by-13-inch pan sprayed with nonstick cooking. Sprinkle strawberries all over the top of the cake. They will sink down into the cake as it cooks. Bake 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean.

2. While cake is still warm out of the oven, take the back of a wooden spoon and poke holes all over the cake, about 2 inches apart.

3. To make filling, pour 3/4 of the Strawberry Lemonade Jam jar into a bowl. Add 3 tablespoons of hot water to jam, stirring vigorously until combined. Pour over the top of the cake so that the liquid seeps into the holes. Allow to cool for 1 hour.

4. To make icing, spread container of whipped topping all over cake. Dollop the remaining Strawberry Lemonade Jam on the whipped topping, and swirl with a knife. If you prefer, you can mix the whipped topping and jam in a bowl together, then ice the cake. Garnish with strawberries if desired.