Tulsa Police Investigating After Car Hits 8-Year-Old Girl On Bike

Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 4:53 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say an eight-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car late Monday night near 46th Street North and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard.

According to police, officers were called to the scene around 10 p.m. on Monday and found the child had been hit by a car driving southbound.

Police say the girl was riding her bike in the roadway near the intersection when she was hit. Police say the girl was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Traffic investigators were called to the scene to collect evidence and determine who was at fault. They say it is still under investigation whether the child had any reflectors on the bike or any reflective clothing at the time of the crash.

Officers say the driver of the car that hit the girl stayed on scene and was interviewed by investigators. Police will determine if any crimes were committed.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.