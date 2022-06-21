Tulsa City-County Library Prepares For 20th Annual Asian-American Festival

Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 5:13 pm

The Tulsa City-County Library is preparing for its 20th annual Asian-American Festival this weekend.

People can learn about different cultures and traditions through performances, vendors, and activities.

One room in the library is surrounded by artwork created by Japanese elementary students. It's part of a cultural exchange program that's been going on for decades.

You’ll see dozens of artwork pieces from Kyoto, Japan.

It's part of the Kyoto Art Exchange, where students send art to Oklahoma and students in Oklahoma send art to Kyoto.

The art depicts parts of the students daily lives like a backpack, the lunch line, or a book, familiar sights to Oklahoma students.

"So, the whole idea of trying to understand people who probably don't look like you or who come from different walks of life, but they're just same. Just like us,” said Fatima Zehra, organizer for the festival.

She says performances include a drum team, dance groups, and a Japanese tea ceremony.

"This festival is celebrating all of the Asian-Americans that have been a part of this community for years and years,” Zehra said.

Zehra says the event is inspired by a collaboration of experiences helping to provide a peek into cultures across the globe and next door.

"Getting to know what somebody else does in their daily life, or you know, what kind of dances they do, or what cultural things they do. That's so fascinating,” Zehra said.

The event is free to attend on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.