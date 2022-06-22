×
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 21)
Wednesday, June 22nd 2022, 3:26 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 21)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 21)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 21)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 21)
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (June 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (June 21).
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (June 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (June 21).
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 21).
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 21).
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 21)
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (June 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (June 21).
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 21).
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 20)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 20)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 20)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 20)
Top Headlines
Heat Advisories Remain With Isolated Storm Chances
Alan Crone
Another day of hot and muggy weather is ahead as the heat wave continues.
Uber Revives Shared Rides In US For First Time During Pandemic
CBS News
Uber is letting passengers share rides with strangers again, after putting the option on pause for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly 350,000 Trout To Be Euthanized In California As Bacterial Outbreak Spreads
CBS News
Nearly 350,000 rainbow trout must be euthanized as California wildlife officials battle bacteria outbreaks at two fish hatcheries in the eastern Sierra.
Cost Of A Typical House In The US Tops $400,000 For 1st Time
CBS News
Sky-high housing prices are hitting new heights even as property sales slow, showing how hard it is for most people to buy a home in this economy.
Senators Reach Bipartisan Compromise On Gun Violence Bill
Associated Press
Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week’s end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as Congress’ response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.
'I Felt Threatened': Wife Of Republican Rep. Granted Protective Orders Over Harassment Claims
News 9
Republican Rep. Anthony Moore from Clinton has been the target of attacks from other Republicans this campaign season. These include the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.
