Authorities Arrest Carjacking Suspect In New Mexico

Breaking News Update 7:35 6/30/2022

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that authorities arrested Jaycob Sena in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

According to deputies, Sena was arrested around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies say Sena was on foot at the time of his arrest and was not in possession of a vehicle or a weapon.

Sena will be extradited back to Oklahoma, according to authorities.





The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they said carjacked a woman at a Dollar General Monday night in Canadian.

Deputies said the woman was putting her cart away when she saw Jaycob Sena run to her car.

They said he got inside and then ran the victim over when she tried to stop him.

Deputies said they think Sena is headed to New Mexico.

If you have any information, call the sheriff's office.