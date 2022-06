Wednesday, June 22nd 2022, 1:26 pm

By: News On 6

A New Leaf Opens New Housing Village For Clients Near Owasso

Local non-profit "A New Leaf" has opened a new housing community outside Owasso.

The group provides jobs to people with developmental disabilities.

The Village will serve as affordable housing for 62 people and is designed to help its clients develop independence, while also providing them with the care they need.

They plan to expand the Village in the coming years.