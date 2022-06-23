×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
93°
Feels like 102°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 1st-Grade Class
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, June 23rd 2022, 8:33 am
By:
News On 6
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 1st-Grade Class
First-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, June 23.
More Like This
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 1st-Grade Class
News On 6
First-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, June 23.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 1st-Grade Class
News On 6
First-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, June 23.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
News On 6
Kindergarten Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Tuesday, June 21.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
News On 6
Kindergarten Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Tuesday, June 21.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
News On 6
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
News On 6
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 5th-Grade Class
News On 6
Fifth-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, June 16.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 5th-Grade Class
News On 6
Fifth-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, June 16.
View More Stories
More Like This
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 1st-Grade Class
News On 6
First-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, June 23.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
News On 6
Kindergarten Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Tuesday, June 21.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
News On 6
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 5th-Grade Class
News On 6
Fifth-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, June 16.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 5th-Grade Class
News On 6
Fifth-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Wednesday, June 15.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 3rd-Grade Class
News On 6
Third-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Monday, June 14.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Why Broadcasters Must Air Political Ads Even If They Contain Misinformation
CBS News
Politicians use public airwaves to persuade American voters every election year — and broadcasters must air their ads, no matter how controversial — due to a law passed nearly nine decades ago.
Danny Boy O’Connor Swims With Bull Sharks At Oklahoma Aquarium
News 9
Danny Boy O’Connor, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group House of Pain and founder of the Outsiders Museum, survived his swim with the bull sharks at the Oklahoma Aquarium.
Officials: US To Send Rocket Systems, Other Aid To Ukraine
Associated Press
The U.S. will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, U.S. officials said Thursday.
Gov. Stitt Signs Executive Order Aimed At Enhancing School Security
News On 6
Governor Kevin Stitt announced the signing of an executive order Thursday focused on shoring up security at Oklahoma schools.
Harley, Westinghouse Ordered To Fix Warranties
Associated Press
Federal regulators have accused Harley-Davidson and Westinghouse of imposing illegal warranty terms on customers and ordered them to fix their warranties and ensure that their dealers compete fairly with independent repair-makers.
Amazon’s Alexa Could Soon Mimic Voice Of Dead Relatives
Associated Press
Amazon’s Alexa might soon replicate the voice of family members - even if they’re dead.
View More Stories