Thursday, June 23rd 2022, 10:44 am

By: News On 6

City Of Broken Arrow Partners With Autism Oklahoma For Sensory Sensitive Days

Thursday is the first event of three Sensory Sensitive Days in Broken Arrow.

The city is partnering with Autism Oklahoma to bring a story time with princesses and superheroes.

