Thursday, June 23rd 2022, 4:19 pm

By: News On 6

A gas leak in Owasso has caused an emergency road closure on Thursday afternoon, according to Owasso Police.

Due to a gas line break during road construction, 116th Street North between Garnett Road and 129th East Avenue will be closed, police said.

This is not a scheduled road closure and will open back up as soon as repairs are made, said police.