×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Breaking News: Founders Of Epic Charter Schools Arrested
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4:30AM
LIVE
NOW
84°
Feels like 93°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 23)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, June 23rd 2022, 7:45 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 23)
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 23)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 22)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 22)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 22)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Report: OKC Thunder Acquires No. 11 Pick From New York, Keeps No. 12 Pick
Nate Kotisso
After the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick, the team reportedly went to work on the trading block.
Early Voting Begins For Primary Elections
Ashlyn Brothers
Early voting for Tuesday's primary elections is now open.
Poll: Race For 2nd Tightens In Oklahoma's U.S. Senate Race
News 9
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin continues to outpace his challengers for the soon-to-be open U.S. Senate seat in Oklahoma, but the race for second place has tightened, according to a News 9 / News On 6 poll released Thursday.
Senate OKs Landmark Gun Violence Bill, House Passage Is Next
Associated Press
The Senate on Thursday easily approved a bipartisan gun violence bill that seemed unthinkable just a month ago, clearing the way for final congressional approval of what will be lawmakers’ most far-reaching response in decades to the nation’s run of brutal mass shootings.
Founders of Epic Charter Schools Charged With Racketeering, Embezzlement
Barry Mangold
Oklahoma County prosecutors charged Epic Charter School founder David Chaney, Ben Harris, and former Chief Financial Officer Josh Brock on Thursday with eleven felony counts including racketeering, embezzlement, and presenting false claims to the state.
Fundraisers Continue To Grow For Those Impacted By Saint Francis Campus Shooting
Chinh Doan
Fundraisers to help those impacted by the Saint Francis campus shooting are growing, three weeks after the tragedy.
View More Stories