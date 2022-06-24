×
Watch Live: News On 6 In The Morning
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Breaking News: Founders Of Epic Charter Schools Arrested
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Friday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
Thursday, June 23rd 2022, 10:25 pm
By:
News On 6
Friday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Top Headlines
Tulsa Police Arrest Man On Suspicion Of DUI After Early-Morning Motorcycle Crash
News On 6
Tulsa Police arrested a man early Friday morning that was accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a motorcycle.
Death Toll From Afghanistan’s Quake Rises To 1,150 People
Associated Press
The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan continued to climb days after it turned brick and stone homes into rubble, killing 1,150 people and injuring scores more, according to the latest figures carried in state media on Friday.
Setting Gridlock Aside, Congress Set To OK Gun Violence Bill
Associated Press
A bipartisan gun violence bill that seemed unimaginable a month ago is on the verge of winning final congressional approval, a vote that will produce lawmakers’ most sweeping answer in decades to brutal mass shootings that have come to shock yet not surprise Americans.
Heat Advisories Before A Sunday Morning Cold Front
Alan Crone
The hottest days of the season to date arrive Friday and Saturday as the midlevel ridge of high pressure brings temps into the upper 90s to near or even above 100.
Report: OKC Thunder Acquires No. 11 Pick From New York, Keeps No. 12 Pick
Nate Kotisso
After the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick, the team reportedly went to work on the trading block.
Early Voting Begins For Primary Elections
Ashlyn Brothers
Early voting for Tuesday's primary elections is now open.
