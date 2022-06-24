Friday, June 24th 2022, 5:29 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man On Suspicion Of DUI After Early-Morning Motorcycle Crash

Tulsa Police arrested a man early Friday morning that was accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a motorcycle.

According to authorities, a man and woman were on the motorcycle and approaching a stoplight near 81st and Sheridan, when a driver crashed into the back of them.

Officers say the woman was knocked off the motorcycle and taken to the hospital.

The man had some road rash, but both are expected to recover, police said.

The driver accused, Christopher Friend, is now in the Tulsa County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

According to officers, this is the third time he has been arrested on this charge.