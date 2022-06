Friday, June 24th 2022, 7:47 am

By: News On 6

A car is totaled after the owner drove into a large hole along West 41st Street between the river and Highway 75.

A water main break caused part of the road to wash away.

The owner of the car shared photos of the crash with News On 6.

West 41st is closed between Jackson and South Galveston.

Nobody was injured in the crash.