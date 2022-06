Friday, June 24th 2022, 4:32 pm

By: News On 6

The fallout in Washington D.C. continues after the Supreme Court's historic ruling, overturning Roe v. Wade, setting the stage for abortion to become illegal in several states across the United States.

Oklahoma is one of those states, with a trigger law going into effect on Friday.

The moderator of CBS's Face The Nation Margaret Brennan joined us live to break down where we go from here.