Saturday, June 25th 2022, 11:19 am

By: News On 6, News 9

The Outsiders House Museum Screening ‘Friday the 13th’

The Outsiders House Museum is showing the original “Friday the 13th” Saturday night on their lawn.

There will be a special guest, one of the original actors who played Jason Voorhees.

Tickets are $20 and gates open at 7 p.m., and the movie starts at 8 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

Tickets can be bought on the Outsider Museum's Facebook.