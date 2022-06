Saturday, June 25th 2022, 1:36 pm

By: CBS News

Mr. Happy Face, a dog from Arizona, won California’s annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

His owner said the vets believe he is about 17 years old.

One of the judges said he's adorable but ugly at the same time.

Mr. Happy Face's owner said she doesn't feel like she has the ugliest dog but the most lovable.